Rotary Club honors first responders at 16th Annual Unsung Hero Awards

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Metropolitan Rotary Club honored first responders at the 16th Annual Unsung Hero Awards on Thursday night.
They honored Investigator Robby Holbert with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Field Training Officer Brent Fox with UMC EMS, Sergeant Oscar Esqueda with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Officer Thomas Thompson with the Lubbock Police Department, and the crew of Engine 8-A with Lubbock Fire Rescue.
From the official site:
Metropolitan Lubbock Rotary Club created the Unsung Heroes Recognition program in the aftermath of September 11, 2001 as a way of honoring and publicly recognizing the dedication and sacrifice made by the fine people who proudly wear the uniform of the Lubbock EMS, Fire Department, Police Department and Sheriff’s Department.
In 2002, American State Bank and the Lubbock Avalanche Journal joined with the members of Metropolitan Lubbock Rotary Club in sponsoring this yearly event. These people put their lives on the line for all of us each day, with dedication and willingness to serve our community, to protect and defend us, our property and our lives.
They provide services that make Lubbock and West Texas the tremendous community that we all enjoy, the place we feel safe to reside, and raise our families. Lubbock is great place to be, a warm and friendly city, and we all owe you a great debt of gratitude for these people. They make certain that our lives and those of our loved ones are protected.
The Rotary motto is “Service Above Self”, the basis of our Rotary organization. All of these individuals exemplify this motto, as they risk their lives daily to serve our community.
And we thank them for this SERVICE. The Unsung Heroes Program was given this name because the members of these organizations do their jobs for all the rest of us, every minute of every hour of every day. AND they do these jobs so well, that their service to our community often goes unnoticed and even taken for granted. We sometimes forget to thank those people who create this atmosphere of safety and well being.
One member from each of the following: Lubbock EMS, Fire Department,Police Department and Sheriff’s Department are selected each year by the members of their own organization for their hard work, their service above self, and their professionalism in their job as the Outstanding Unsung Hero they are.
