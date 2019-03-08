Sexual assault case dismissed for Cannon AF airmen

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A case has been dismissed for three airmen who were facing charges in a reported sexual assault against another airman at Cannon Air Force Base.
According to Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb, charges have been dismissed against Isaiah Edley, Thomas Newton and Rahman Buchanan, who were facing felony charges for their involvement in a reported sexual assault against another airman last year in Clovis.
The case was scheduled to be tried in June of this year, prior to dismissal.
“After recently receiving the results of serology testing performed by the New Mexico State Crime Lab, reviewing this case in depth with our team of prosecutors and meeting with the investigators on the case, I have reached the conclusion that the state would be unable to prove this case to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Reeb.
Reeb emphasized that the case is not being dropped because she believes it did not happen, but because of the lack of evidence.
“I want to make it clear, I am not saying that this sexual assault did not occur, but what happened and what can be proven to a jury are two different things,” said Reeb. “This district attorney’s office has always been a strong advocate for victims of sexual assault, and we will continue to fight for justice for all victims of sexual assault.”
If additional evidence comes to light, the attorney’s office said the case can be re-filed.
The attorney’s office also said that they have been in communication with officials from Cannon Air Force Base.
"All of the information that we have gathered will be shared with the appropriate individuals at Cannon so that they can make an independent assessment of the matter,” said Reeb.
The three airmen accused had been released on bond pending the trial.
