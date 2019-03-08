State seeks death penalty for man accused of murdering Katrina Castillo

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Attorneys for the man accused of the capital murder of 20-year-old Katrina Castillo are asking prosecutors to not seek the death penalty.
Court documents say 22-year-old Xavier Garcia stabbed Castillo to death after kidnapping her and robbing her.
Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe says Garcia confessed to the murder of Katrina Castillo after being found in possession of her vehicle at the time of his arrest. They said Garcia described details of the murder and the scene that had not been released to the public.
Castillo’s body was found on Feb. 5, 2018 in the backyard of a home in the 4200 block of East 2nd street.
Garcia was previously sentenced to 10 years probation after a 2017 charge of threatening aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
If convicted of Katrina’s murder, he faces life without parole or the death penalty.
Xavier Garcia was also charged with the murder of 25-year-old Kmydron Jordan back in January.
Garcia’s attorneys filed 20 motions on Feb. 28, including several giving specific examples of why prosecutors should not seek the death penalty, including a variety of complaints about jury selection.
The motions also included requests that that Garcia not be shackled in public, that he be allowed to wear civilian clothes in court, and that attorneys should be allowed to identify and examine prosecution experts before trial.
