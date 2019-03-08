Talkin’ Tech: We’re talkin’ everything this week

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - As the general student population heads off to Spring Break, the majority of Texas Tech athletes are hard at work in their season. And some of them are going far in their post season as well.
Join Devin as he breaks down the No. 8 Red Raider basketball team’s postseason chances, the 15th ranked Softball team, and the No. 1 indoor track team in the country.
