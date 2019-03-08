Texas Tech issues notice about sexual assault at Stangel Hall

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech has issued an official notice about a sexual assault that happened recently at Stangel Hall.
The suspect has been removed from campus.
This alert was issued Thursday night:
In compliance with the Jeanne Clery Act, Texas Tech University is giving a timely notice of a report of a sexual assault that occurred at Stangel Hall. The alleged perpetrator has been identified and removed from campus. His access to campus during the immediate administrative investigation has been revoked.
