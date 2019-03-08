WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Midland officer killed Tuesday to take place at 2 p.m.

MIDLAND, TX (KCBD) - The funeral service for Nathan “Hayden” Heidelberg, the 28-year-old Midland police officer who was killed on Tuesday, will take place at 2 p.m. inside the First Baptist Church in Midland.
In a display of solidarity, members of the Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and Lubbock Fire Department honor guard will attend the funeral.
Heidelberg was killed in the line of duty after responding to an alarm call in a home in north Midland, according to KOSA-TV. After arriving at the home, Heidelberg noticed the front door opened but nothing else out of the ordinary.
After walking into the front door the owner of the home, David Charles Wilson, said he shot Heidelberg, thinking he was an intruder. Wilson admitted to Texas Rangers, who started an investigation into the incident, he fired the handgun which killed Heidelberg, according to an affidavit.
More details of the officer’s death and the man charged can be found here: Affidavit released on Midland police officer shooting
This live feed is through KOSA-TV in Odessa.
