What Went Wrong, What Looks Right

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Let me start with what didn’t happen yesterday. Lubbock’s first 80-degree temperature since late October. Lubbock’s high was 76°. I was expecting considerable cloud cover, but not the persistent thick cloud cover we ended up with. All other things equal, more cloudiness translates into cooler daytime temperatures (but warmer overnight) and lower wind speeds. Clouds reduce the amount of solar energy we receive (though at night they help keep the daytime warmth from escaping into space).
There were about a half-dozen TTU West Texas Mesonet weather stations in the northeastern KCBD viewing area that did make it to at least 80 degrees Thursday afternoon. On a positive note (at least to most people) the cloud cover also helped keep wind speeds lower than they would have been with less cloud cover.
High temperatures this afternoon will be in the 70s for most of the area, with 60s over the northeastern viewing area. Our sky this afternoon will generally be cloudy, though I anticipate less thickness (a little more sunshine). Winds will be much like yesterday, so somewhat windy with speeds of 15 to 15 and gusts near 35. Speeds likely will be higher over the northwestern viewing area.
The strongest winds are likely to into tomorrow morning, then somewhat less windy Saturday afternoon. The next strong winds are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
The combination of warmth, wind, and dry vegetation will keep our local wildfire danger elevated through Saturday. Some patchy blowing dust is possible this afternoon through tomorrow morning. Speaking of our dry conditions, I'm including the current Drought Monitor in today's accompanying video (which should post around mid-morning). You'll find Lubbock-specific precipitation numbers near the end of this story.
Highs Saturday will generally be in the 60s and Sunday in the 50s.
The precipitation chance for this evening and tonight remains in my forecast. In past posts (and on-air) I've said there will be a slight chance of rain but the chance of measurable rain at any given spot will be quite low. There may be a few thunderstorms, which are most likely over the eastern viewing area. Any showers will move east of the Caprock in the hours just after midnight and will be clear of the area before sunrise Saturday.
The precipitation chance for late weekend remains in my forecast. As mentioned yesterday, there will be a slight chance of rain, mostly light, Sunday - though mainly over the southeastern viewing area. Again, the potential for measurable rainfall will be low.
The precipitation chance for early in Spring Break remains in my forecast. Once again, the outlook based on this morning’s data is more positive for widespread measurable rainfall Monday through Tuesday night. This is the most promising precipitation chance for the area since early December, when on December 8 Lubbock set a daily maximum rainfall (precipitation) record of 0.90″ (previous record for the date was 0.45″ in 1982) and set a daily maximum snowfall record of 10.0″ (previous record for the date was 3.4″ in 1988).
Today's video includes our RainCast for the precipitation outlook for today, Sunday, and early next week. This information is just part of what we consider when creating our forecasts, delivered to you - for free - on-air during our newscasts, via mobile with our Weather App, and on-line here on our Weather Page.
My final reminder here that Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins this weekend. That time when happily or not we all agree to do everything (get up, go to work/school, come home, eat dinner, go to bed) an hour earlier - but then set our clocks forward an hour and pretend we're not really an hour earlier. Time pieces spring forward one hour officially at 2:00 AM Sunday, which becomes 3:00 AM Sunday. Both sunrise and sunset will be an hour later, by the clock, beginning Sunday.
Regarding the Drought Monitor in today's accompanying video, and as I wrote here yesterday, the area's precipitation deficit continues to grow. So far this month only 0.01" of precipitation has been measured at Lubbock (at the airport, the City's site of weather record). That's 0.21" below the average month-to-date (MTD). The total for the year so far (YTD) is a scant 0.05", which is 1.57" below the average Year-To-Date (YTD). One year ago Lubbock's MTD was zero and the YTD was 0.20".
Snowfall for the season-to-date at Lubbock (again, measured at the airport) is 10.1", which is 2.5" above average. One year ago snowfall for the season was just 0.3", which was the total for the entire 2017-2018 snow season.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 36°, one degree above the average for the date. The high was 76°, twelve degrees above the average. The March 7 record low is 11° (1996) and the record high 88° (2006). For today, March 8, Lubbock’s average low is 35° and the high 64°. The record low is 12° (1967) and the record high 87° (1911 and 1918).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock will be at 6:49 PM CST and tomorrow’s sunrise at 7:06 AM CST.
