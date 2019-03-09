Heavy rain potential next week

So rain showers and thunderstorms will develop and become quite numerous on Monday. Biggest threat out of these will be heavy rain. Tuesday, we’ll have more energy and more lift. This is going to increase the severe potential. We are not talking about Spring like severe weather yet. But, strong winds and some small hail could be possible. Again, heavy rain will probably be the biggest threat. And I’ll say, hopefully everyone gets some rain, because the areas that don’t will see that dust getting kicked up come Wednesday, as those West Texas Spring winds will get cranking on the back end of that storm system.