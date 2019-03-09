Heavy rain potential next week

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Sunday will be a day of change across the South Plains. Temperatures won’t be as warm as Saturday, but it won’t be freezing cold, either - with almost everyone in the 50s and places like Seagraves and Seminole maybe making it into the 60s.
It’ll also be fairly nice for the most part. The big story will be going on over our heads. The winds will shift, and we’ll start to see some moisture come in from the Gulf. This could lead to a few isolated showers across our southern counties later in the day.
Sunday night into Monday, we’ll start to see a storm system in the Pacific sling some of that moisture our way. So we’ll have two good sources. Now we need something to lift it, and that’ll come in the form of a storm system from the Rockies.
So rain showers and thunderstorms will develop and become quite numerous on Monday. Biggest threat out of these will be heavy rain. Tuesday, we’ll have more energy and more lift. This is going to increase the severe potential. We are not talking about Spring like severe weather yet. But, strong winds and some small hail could be possible. Again, heavy rain will probably be the biggest threat. And I’ll say, hopefully everyone gets some rain, because the areas that don’t will see that dust getting kicked up come Wednesday, as those West Texas Spring winds will get cranking on the back end of that storm system.
We’re keeping a close eye on Monday and Tuesday, and you can too with the KCBD Weather App.
