Jayton falls in state title game 49-36

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - For the first time ever, the Jayton Jaybirds were competing in the state title game for basketball.
But, in their first championship game – the Jaybirds had to face a tall test in No. 6 Slidell.
In the game, the Jaybirds would tie the game up at 22 a piece in the second quarter but they would go cold from the floor in the third.
In all, Jayton had two players reach double-digit points but it wasn’t enough – as Slidell had three players reach that mark and one of them had 21-rebounds.
With Slidell winning 49-36, they won their first state championship since the 1943 season.
Congrats to head coach Ryan Bleiker and the Jayton Jaybirds from the KCBD Sports Department on a fantastic season!
