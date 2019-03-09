Lady Raiders fall in Big 12 Tournament

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - After breaking records in their first game of the Big 12 Tournament, the Lady Raiders had to follow that performance by facing No. 1 Baylor.
In the first few minutes of the game, the Lady Raiders went toe-to-toe with the nation’s top-ranked team.
But Baylor put the gas pedal down in the final three quarters to beat the Lady Raiders by a final of 100-61.
The Lady Raiders connected on 12 three-points in the game, which is tied for the third-most made in a second-round game of the Big 12 Tournament.
Freshman Chryslyn Carr led the team in scoring with 25 points, while Sydney Goodson Followed with 16 points.
With the loss, Texas Tech moves to 14-17 on the season.
Despite having a losing record, Coach Stollings and the team are still hopeful for postseason play.
