Lady Raiders score 104 to beat Oklahoma in Big 12 tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders had a big offensive output in the first round of the Big 12 Championship In Oklahoma City as they topped Oklahoma 104 to 84 to move into the quarterfinals.
Brittany Brewer scored 40 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the way. Zuri Sanders added 25 points and 7 rebounds. Chrislyn Carr netted 16 points with 7 rebounds.
It was the second time in four days that the Lady Raiders beat Oklahoma. Tech won Tuesday night art home.
The Lady Raiders now face top seeded Baylor 1:30pm Saturday.
Texas Tech moves to 14-16 on the season.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.