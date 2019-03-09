Man dies from medical condition after breaking up dog fight

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A man who had just broken up a fight between two dogs died at a Southeastern Lubbock home Friday evening.
Lubbock Police say the were called to a home in the 7900 block of Oak Avenue just before 5:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found the man having trouble breathing. He told police he had attempted to break up the fight between the dogs and he had minor injuries to his hands from the incident.
Police say the man, reportedly in his 30s, began feeling ill and died at the scene short time later. They say the death appears to be related to a medical condition, but did not give additional details.
Lubbock Animal Services tells KCBD they are investigating a dog bite call out. They confirmed one of the dogs has been placed into quarantine at their facility off SE Loop 289.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.