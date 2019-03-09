No. 8 Red Raiders defeat Iowa State to win at least a share of Big 12 title

AMES, IA (KCBD) - It was a battle all the way until the end – but it was the Red Raiders that came out on top 80-73.
With the win, Texas Tech will have at least a share of the regular season Big 12 title.
(If Kansas State loses tonight against Oklahoma – the Red Raiders will be outright Big 12 champs.)
This is the first time in 14 seasons that Kansas didn’t win the Big 12 title.
In the game against Iowa State, Jarrett Culver came to play – as he tallied 31-points with four rebounds and three assists.
Davide Moretti followed that with 20-points , while Matt Mooney had 13-points.
With the win, the Red Raiders finish the regular season 26-5 and 14-4 in Big 12 play.
Up next for the Red Raiders, they will head to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament.
They will play their first game on Thursday – the opponent and time is still to be determined.
