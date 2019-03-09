No. 15 Texas Tech softball picks up twentieth win

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The No. 15 Red Raider softball team picked up win number 20 on Friday evening, as they run-ruled Northern Colorado 8-0.
This was the first of five games that the Red Raiders will play in the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic.
Morgan Hornback got the win after tossing five innings, striking out three batters and giving up zero runs.
In all, the Red Raiders had 23 batters step up to the plate and had 12 hits and eight runs.
With the win, Texas Tech improves to 20-1 on the season and will have a quick turnaround when they face Gardner-Webb at 6:30 p.m.
