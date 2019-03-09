Rain, Wind and more Cold Coming

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - As we enter the Spring Break weekend you can expect some weather changes, including rain, wind, fire danger and colder temperatures.
It all begins tonight with some scattered overnight showers and a few thunderstorms across the south plains. The rain will end before sunrise and then the winds will increase and dry air will move in the area. That, in turn will provide some sunshine and some wind speeds gusting to 25-35 mph with stronger gusts in the northern south plains through mid-day. Winds will decrease in the afternoon and daytime highs will range from the low 60s in the northwest to the low 70s in the southern south plains. Lubbock will have a high afternoon temp of around 70 degrees.
The next event for the weekend will be a cold front and lower temperatures on Sunday and increasing cloud cover. It will be a chilly day with highs only in the 50s in Lubbock and in the 40s in the northern south plains.
Rain could return with some light showers by Sunday afternoon and extend into Monday.
Rain chances will increase significantly as a strong west coast storm moves into New Mexico late Monday and moves across the south plains on Tuesday into Wednesday am. It will bring showers and thunderstorms to our region, but is not expected to produce severe weather here. However, if you’re traveling east and south over spring break severe weather is possible along I 20 from Abilene east to DFW and south to the hill country late Tuesday and Wednesday.
Once the system moves east the south plains will return to sunny, windy and cooler as highs will fall back to the 50s late next week.
Rainfall amounts are projected to range from 1”-2.50” inches over the region from Monday through early Wednesday.
That’s the first significant moisture for the region since the 10 inch snowfall in December.
