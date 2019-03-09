Rain, Wind and more Cold Coming

It all begins tonight with some scattered overnight showers and a few thunderstorms across the south plains. The rain will end before sunrise and then the winds will increase and dry air will move in the area. That, in turn will provide some sunshine and some wind speeds gusting to 25-35 mph with stronger gusts in the northern south plains through mid-day. Winds will decrease in the afternoon and daytime highs will range from the low 60s in the northwest to the low 70s in the southern south plains. Lubbock will have a high afternoon temp of around 70 degrees.