Saturday Morning Weather Update

A cold front will sneak in from the northeast overnight through the early morning hours Sunday. Tomorrow's morning temperatures will start in the mid to upper 30's. The timing and position of the frontal boundary will impact temperatures across the region and can expect high temperatures near Childress in the upper 40's while temperatures near Seminole will increase into the low 60's. Easterly wind speeds on Sunday will remain slightly breezy between 10-15mph under cloudy sky. Rain chances will begin to increase late Sunday night through Monday morning while afternoon temperatures stay cool in the mid 50's. Showers and thunderstorms have the potential to become severe late Monday through Tuesday morning.