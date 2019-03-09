Saturday Morning Weather Update

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Overnight showers developed into a couple of bands of thunderstorms that moved from west to east across the South Plains during the early morning hours bringing little accumulated rainfall amounts, but very gusty wind speeds to many communities such as Turkey where an 80mph wind gust was recorded.
Storms quickly moved into east Texas before sunrise leaving behind clear sky and windy conditions across the viewing area. Westerly wind speeds are expected to remain sustained between 15-25mph and gusting at times up to 35mph through the early afternoon hours when wind speeds will begin to decrease. Afternoon temperatures will return to the upper 60's and low 70's from west to east respectively. Clouds will return overnight to help keep temperatures from falling too low by morning.
A cold front will sneak in from the northeast overnight through the early morning hours Sunday. Tomorrow's morning temperatures will start in the mid to upper 30's. The timing and position of the frontal boundary will impact temperatures across the region and can expect high temperatures near Childress in the upper 40's while temperatures near Seminole will increase into the low 60's. Easterly wind speeds on Sunday will remain slightly breezy between 10-15mph under cloudy sky. Rain chances will begin to increase late Sunday night through Monday morning while afternoon temperatures stay cool in the mid 50's. Showers and thunderstorms have the potential to become severe late Monday through Tuesday morning.
Another Pacific front will usher in windy weather once again on Wednesday and another will keep afternoons cooler for Thursday and Friday.
