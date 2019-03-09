Texas Tech Police explain Clery Act following campus assault notification

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Following Thursday’s release of information of an assault on the Texas Tech campus and last week’s notification of an unwanted advance on Wayland Baptist University’s campus, many have been asking for explanation on what triggers these campus alerts.
The colleges are required to release the information as part of the federal Jeanne Clery Act.
The act states any school that accepts federal funding such as financial aid must notify their campus community with a ‘timely warning’ when an assault or other high-level offense is reported on campus, even if the report is simply an allegation without formal charges.
