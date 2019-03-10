Another Round of Thunderstorms This Week

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A weak cold front has been making it's way southwest from the northeast this morning and will keep temperatures through today much cooler than the last few days. Clouds will continue to pour in from the south and offer a chance for light rain showers during the day with high temperatures in the mid 50's.
Rain chances increase tonight and will continue to be the headline during Monday as light to moderate showers offer between .5 and 1 inch of rain while temperatures starting in the upper 30's to low 40's reach in the low to mid 50's under cloudy sky by Monday afternoon. Tuesday morning will be slightly warmer thanks to the continued stream of warm moist air from the south which will also keep rain chances in the forecast. Temperatures in the afternoon on Tuesday will attempt to return to the mid 60's as a Pacific front marches toward the region bringing slightly breezy conditions.
Current data suggests that as the front approaches the TX/NM state line we may see a band of thunderstorms develop and move east bringing heavy rainfall amounts, strong gusty wind, and lightning. With the right elements, the potential for hail and a possible tornado will exist so we will be closely monitory the progression of the storm system as it makes it's way from the west coast into the South Plains.
Behind the storm system strong wind will once again be the headline for mid-week with the potential for damaging wind gusts and blowing dust to be present by Wednesday afternoon while temperatures breifly return to the upper 60′s to low 70′s. Thursday morning will be chilly again with temperatures falling back into the 30′s and the cold air will keep afternoon temperatures in the 50′s for the remainder of the week ahead.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.