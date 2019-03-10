Another Round of Thunderstorms This Week

Rain chances increase tonight and will continue to be the headline during Monday as light to moderate showers offer between .5 and 1 inch of rain while temperatures starting in the upper 30's to low 40's reach in the low to mid 50's under cloudy sky by Monday afternoon. Tuesday morning will be slightly warmer thanks to the continued stream of warm moist air from the south which will also keep rain chances in the forecast. Temperatures in the afternoon on Tuesday will attempt to return to the mid 60's as a Pacific front marches toward the region bringing slightly breezy conditions.