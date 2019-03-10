Chris Beard and Jarrett Culver announced as Big 12 Coach and Player of the Year, Red Raider team takes Honors victories

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Honors have been announced and Red Raiders have a lot to celebrate.
After a stunning underdog victory over Iowa State Saturday night, in which Jarrett Culver had a career-high 31 points, the Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Team locked down their spots in history books.
Head Coach Chris Beard was announced as the Big 12 Coach of the Year for the second season in a row, after losing five of seven top players from the team that made the Elite Eight run, to this year, with a 14-4 conference record and owning at least a portion of the Big 12 title following Saturday night’s game.
Sophomore Jarrett Culver is the first Texas Tech player to be named Big 12 Conference Player of the Year, with 18.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 per game in his second season. Culver was a unanimous All-Big 12 First-Team Selection. Culver joins an elite group of underclassmen who achieved Big 12 Player of the Year honors, including Blake Griffin and Kevin Durant.
Matt Mooney and Tariq Owens were named to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team, Mooney making the All-Big 12 Second Team and Big 12 All-Newcomer Team. Davide Moretti was selected for All-Big 12 Third Team and Owens received Honorary Mentions.
