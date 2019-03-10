Lubbock first responders play basketball with neighborhood youth at March Madness 911 Edition

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire and Rescue teamed up for a friendly youth basketball game on Saturday.
They squared off at the Lubbock Dream Court in Mae Simmons Park to see who would take home the trophy in a king-of-the-hill style competition.
Leditt Butler, founder of Hub City Street Hoops, said they all wanted an opportunity to be able to relate to each other.
“If basketball, football, baseball, whatever, can bring us together to be able to play, then why not do that? Even if it’s arts and crafts, whatever it takes to get those guys and kids in a room together to be able to speak. Once you open up that communication, then anything is possible,” Butler said.
Butler said events like this are important to the youth, because they go through a lot in school and with their families.
“If they can take time off just to come out here and have fun, and then have fun with people they don’t normally see unless it’s certain situations. I just think it’s a great opportunity for them. My goal is to make sure we continue this, just to continue to give them something to be positive about,” Butler said.
March Madness 911 Edition was hosted by Hub City Street Hoops, who partnered with the Boys and Girls Club and the Parkway Neighborhood Center to get youth in the community outside and participating in something positive.
The event was designed to build relationships between youth in the community and first responders, providing an opportunity to relate to each other in a common space.
LPD Officer Aaron Spann said a lot of people have trouble relating to officers in uniform.
“This helps the kids understand that we are human just as they are. We are not there for intimidation, we are there to help them,” Spann said. “We’re there to help them in a time of need when needed.”
Mark Copeland, an equipment operator and paramedic for Lubbock Fire and Rescue, said anytime they can get out with the public, away from work, it is a great thing.
“It just puts us closer and out of a job role, a first responder role, that they see all the time. And just kind of get to know us on a personal level so that whenever they do see us out, it just builds that relationship,” Copeland said.
Both organizers of the event and participants said it was a lot of fun. Copeland said he looks forward to it being an annual event.
“There’s a lot of competitiveness, but it’s cool to see all of the talent and see these kids in that way and get to try to compete with them. They’re a lot younger and got a bit more than we do, but it’s a lot of fun,” Copeland said.
