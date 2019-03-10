No. 25 LCU Lady Chaps win Heartland Conference Tournament

TULSA, OK (KCBD) - The LCU Lady Chaps picked up their third conference tournament title Sunday afternoon, as they defeated Newman 78-51 at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
It was their fourth consecutive season in the Heartland Conference Tournament Championship game.
With the win, the Lady Chaps finish the season 26-5 and will now gear up for the 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship.
Stay with KCBD Sports, as we will be the first to let you know when and where the team will play in the NCAA Tournament.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.