No. 10 Red Raider baseball sweeps Wichita State
By Devin Ward | March 10, 2019 at 5:50 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 5:50 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Red Raider bats came alive this weekend against Wichita State.

Over the three-game series, the Red Raiders scored 42 runs and swept away the Shockers.

Sunday afternoon, Texas Tech finished the series with a 15-4 victory over Wichita State.

With the win, Head Coach Tim Tadlock picked up his 250th career win at Texas Tech.

Mason Montgomery picked up the win, after tossing five-innings with seven strikeouts.

With the win, the Red Raiders improve to 11-3 on the season.

They will host New Mexico on Tuesday, before heading to Austin to start up Big 12 Conference play.

