No. 10 Red Raider baseball sweeps Wichita State

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Red Raider bats came alive this weekend against Wichita State.
Over the three-game series, the Red Raiders scored 42 runs and swept away the Shockers.
Sunday afternoon, Texas Tech finished the series with a 15-4 victory over Wichita State.
With the win, Head Coach Tim Tadlock picked up his 250th career win at Texas Tech.
Mason Montgomery picked up the win, after tossing five-innings with seven strikeouts.
With the win, the Red Raiders improve to 11-3 on the season.
They will host New Mexico on Tuesday, before heading to Austin to start up Big 12 Conference play.
