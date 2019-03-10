Fans invited to welcome home Big 12 Conference Champion Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Fans are invited to welcome home the Big 12 Conference Champion Red Raiders, Saturday night at the North entrance of United Supermarkets Arena.
The team is expected to arrive between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Parking will be available in the North and West lots.
The Red Raiders have secured a share of the championship, pending the outcome of the Kansas State game Saturday night. If Kansas State loses against Oklahoma the Red Raiders will be outright Big 12 champs.
With the win, the Red Raiders finish the regular season 26-5 and 14-4 in Big 12 play.
Up next for the Red Raiders, they will head to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament.
They will play their first game on Thursday, with the opponent and time still to be determined.
