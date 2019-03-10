13-year-old Chicago boy fatally shot, reportedly by friend playing with gun

CHICAGO (WLS/CNN) – A 13-year-old Chicago boy was fatally shot by another teenager who was reportedly playing with a gun inside a house.
Deon Williams, a seventh-grader at Mays Elementary Academy in Chicago, was shot and killed in his Englewood neighborhood home Saturday afternoon when a second teenager appears to have accidentally discharged a weapon he was playing with.
"My niece was in the bedroom when it happened,” said Peaches Johnson, the victim’s sister. “My little brother was sitting on the mirror in my room and the little boy was playing with him with the gun that he brought from his house, and he was playing with him with the gun and made a mistake and shot the gun off."
And while preliminary reports from police indicate the shooting was accidental, family members continue to be questioned by detectives as they try to determine the exact circumstances surrounding what happened.
“You have a weapon that wasn’t secured. And then, you have to find out where the gun came from. Did it go back to the registered owner? Did it go back to somebody inside the house, or was it stolen?” said Andrew Holmes, a community activist. “There’s negligence somewhere and they’re determined to find out, but a gun inside of the house, unsecured…dangerous. We’re losing our kids.”
Williams was one of several brothers and sisters.
He was part of an after-school basketball program and was due to begin playing with his middle school’s league at the end of the month.
No one has been taken into police custody.
