Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

This morning on Daybreak Today, fog and drizzle will stick around the South Plains for the majority of the day.
- Dense fog will decrease visibility in the morning, which may add an element of danger during the morning commute.
- Some scattered showers are possible but the highest chances for rain will not come until Tuesday.
- Cary Allen is in for Steve Divine today and has a full forecast here: Fog and drizzle Monday, storms on the way through Tuesday night
The Texas Tech Red Raiders basketball team is gearing up for its first game in the Big 12 Tournament Thursday in Kansas City.
- The Big 12 co-champions ended the regular season on Saturday with a win against Iowa State 80-73, sharing the title of Big 12 champions with Kansas State.
- With the co-championship in hand, the Big 12 announced Sunday Coach Chris Bear as the Big 12 Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.
- Sophomore Jarrett Culver was also named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Year, Matt Mooney and Tariq Owens were named All-Big 12 Defensive Team, Mooney also added to the All Big 12 Second Team and Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, Davide Maretti was added to the All Big 12 Third Team and Owens received an honorary mention.
- The full list of honors can be found here and an overview of the team’s weekend can be found here.
For some people around the South Plains it is Spring Break, which means a little bit of relaxation and calm. But the roadways could be a bit busier than normal.
- Drivers should be extra cautious on roads throughout the week and allow extra time in between stops.
- A full list of road tips from the Texas Department of Public Safety can be found here: Texas DPS offers Spring Break safety tips
- And students of the Lubbock Independent School District who are reading this -- go back to bed, it’s your spring break!
In National News, 157 people have died after a plain crash in Ethiopia. The death toll has reached 35 countries, which includes 8 United States citizens.
- The Boeing 737 Max 8 lost contact with air traffic control about six minutes after take off on Sunday.
- Since the crash Ethiopian Airlines grounded all of its Boeing 737 Max 8 aircrafts as a safety precaution.
- Read the full story here: Ethiopia mourns crash victims as investigators seek answers
