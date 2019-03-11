2 dead, 1 injured in early Monday crash near Amarillo

RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Two people are dead after a semi crash early Monday morning in Randall County.
Around 1:10 a.m., a semi towing a trailer was attempting to back up across FM-1541 into the Affiliated Foods warehouse loading dock one mile south of Amarillo.
A tow truck driving north on FM-1541 crashed into the semi, causing the cab of the truck to detach.
The driver of the tow truck, Adam Taulbee of Austin, as well as his passenger, Laura Almanza of Lubbock, died at the scene.
Christopher Riddley, who was driving the semi, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.