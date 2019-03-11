Disruptive Weather Ahead

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The First Alert Weather Team is designating Tuesday and Wednesday as "First Alert Weather Days" to emphasize the potential for severe and damaging weather. It's our way of giving you an extra heads-up on weather which may disrupt the everyday flow of life here on the South Plains.
The first First Alert Weather Day, or FAWD, is for Tuesday.
Strong thunderstorms, some possibly severe, are likely Tuesday afternoon and evening. The main threat with the storms at that time will be damaging large hail. A secondary threat will be damaging wind gusts. A squall line, possibly with embedded severe storms, is likely Tuesday evening - Tuesday night. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts. A secondary threat will be hail. The squall line will be a north-south oriented line of strong to severe storms moving quickly from west to east. Estimated arrival times of the squall line:
- NM-TX state line, far western viewing area: Mid-to late evening.
- Central viewing area, including Plainview and Lubbock: About 2 hours later, midnight to 1 AM.
- Off the Caprock: 2 - 3 AM.
- Exiting the far eastern viewing area: Around 6 AM, give or take.
The second FAWD is for Wednesday.
High winds, capable of widespread dust, low visibility in blowing dust, and property damage are expected. It is shaping up as a significant Wind Storm, possibly one of the strongest in years. Blowing dust may be widespread and you may encounter rapidly changing visibility. The amount of dust is in question, as between now and Wednesday I anticipate much of the area will experience significant rainfall. While wet soil typically limits the amount of dust available to be lofted into the air, following a rain some of the smallest particles end up on top. This fine layer can dry quickly in a strong wind and end up airborne.
The wind will create another travel hazard as it makes control of high-profile vehicles and light-weight vehicles difficult - especially on north-south oriented roads such as 214, 385, I27-US87, 207, US70, 208, and US83.
Watch for updates, and possible watches, warnings, and advisories which may be issued. Don’t rely solely on social media for that! Make sure our Weather App is updated and your Weather Radio is in Alert Mode. Watch for possible updates to our forecast on our Weather Page here. You can download our free KCBD First Alert Weather App for iOS here https://apple.co/2sevJ4N, and for Android here https://bit.ly/2IQrALz.
A HIGH WIND WATCH will be in effect Wednesday from 10 AM to 10 PM. Wind speeds sustained at 40 to 50 mph and gusts near 70 mph are expected. Anticipate the possibility of low visibility in blowing dust, downed power lines, power outages, and damage to trees and structures, such as fences, signs, and roofs.
A HIGH WIND WATCH means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or more may occur (see previous paragraph). Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. I expect this WATCH, issued by the National Weather Service in Lubbock, to be upgraded (sometime Tuesday) to a HIGH WIND WARNING.
This WATCH includes the KCBD viewing area counties of Parmer, Castro, Swisher, Briscoe, Hall, Childress, Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Motley, Cottle, Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Crosby, Dickens, King, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn, Garza, and Kent, and the cities of Friona, Bovina, Farwell, Dimmitt, Hart, Tulia, Happy, Silverton, Quitaque, Turkey, Memphis, Childress, Kirkland, Muleshoe, Littlefield, Amherst, Olton, Plainview, Hale Center, Floydada, Lockney, Matador, Roaring Springs, Paducah, Cee Vee, Morton, Whiteface, Levelland, Sundown, Lubbock, Wolfforth, Slaton, Ralls, Crosbyton, Spur, Dickens, Dumont, Guthrie, Denver City, Plains, Brownfield, Meadow, Wellman, Tahoka, New Home, O’Donnell, Post, Lake Alan Henry, Jayton, Aspermont, and Old Glory.
Today's video includes our RainCast for the precipitation outlook and our StormCast for the severe outlook through Wednesday, and our WindCast showing when the strongest wind is expected.
As of this writing, today Lubbock’s low temperature has been 39°, three degrees above the average for the date. The high was 48°, seventeen degrees below the average. The March 11 record low is 2° (1948) and the record high 95° (1989). For tomorrow, March 12, Lubbock’s average low is 36° and the high 66°. The record low is 10° (1948) and the record high 94° (1989).
Tuesday in Lubbock sunrise will be at 8:02 AM and sunset at 7:52 PM CDT.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.