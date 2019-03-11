Disruptive Weather Ahead

High winds, capable of widespread dust, low visibility in blowing dust, and property damage are expected. It is shaping up as a significant Wind Storm, possibly one of the strongest in years. Blowing dust may be widespread and you may encounter rapidly changing visibility. The amount of dust is in question, as between now and Wednesday I anticipate much of the area will experience significant rainfall. While wet soil typically limits the amount of dust available to be lofted into the air, following a rain some of the smallest particles end up on top. This fine layer can dry quickly in a strong wind and end up airborne.