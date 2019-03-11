FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: Strong winds expected across the South Plains Wednesday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The First Alert Forecast Team has designated Wednesday as a First Alert Weather Day across the South Plains.
Strong sustained winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph can be expected Wednesday. This could promote areas of blowing dust and dangerous travel conditions. Low visibility may occur. Property damage and power outages may become an issue as strong winds develop Wednesday.
Before that happens, we can expect a good chance of rain in the forecast through Tuesday night.
A powerful low pressure system will combine with a series of cold fronts to bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms across West Texas the next 36 to 48 hours.
Cloudy skies are in the forecast Monday. Temperatures remain cool with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.
Thunderstorms are in the forecast Monday night and Tuesday. Some of the storms could become severe Tuesday night.
Very windy weather follows on Wednesday with wind gusts up to 60 mph possible and blowing dust in the forecast.
We dry out and become colder Thursday and Friday with lower wind speeds to close out the work week.
