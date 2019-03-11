Frenship ISD’s new police chief enters district enacting security changes

WOLFFORTH, TX (KCBD) - Roy Bassett has chosen to enter school policing over complete retirement after spending 32 years at the Lubbock Police Department. His new role as chief of the Frenship ISD Police Department comes as the school district is executing changes to security at its 14 campuses.
“I certainly wasn’t looking for this [job],” Bassett said. “When the opportunity presented itself, the more I looked at it, the more attractive it became.”
Bassett retired from the LPD as Deputy Chief but held various positions before that one. He hopes that experience allows him to bring something new to his new job.
“I served in practically every division while I was [at LPD],” Bassett told KCBD. “I feel like I bring a diverse background to this. As I was fortunate, I made some rank and I went to some different and good supervisory and administrative schools. What we are hoping to do out here is blend some of my experiences in a more traditional role of policing with the vital role of school policing.”
While he hopes to bring that experience, he said there aren’t any immediate changes he’s looking to make to his eight-officer police force or to the district’s safety protocol.
“I’m enjoying getting to know [the officers] and getting to know the job,” Bassett said. “There may be some changes and that kind of stuff but those will come down the line because, quite frankly, like I said, I’m still learning this job and really enjoying that process.”
Bassett was announced as the department’s chief in December of 2018, one year following a high-level lockdown at Frenship High School. Bassett tells KCBD numerous changes had already been made to the district’s security before he took over the job. That includes implementing the Standard Response Protocol from the I Love U Guys Foundation. New signage was also added to campuses to help with any law enforcement response. All campuses also have two-tier entry and check-in systems, as well as camera systems.
“Everything can be and should be a learning experience and hopefully we have learned from that and continue to learn from that,” Bassett said. “We hope we never have a situation like that again. We feel like if we do, we are better prepared to handle it.”
Bassett said success in this job will be in part to strong relationships he’s built over his career with local police departments and police chiefs. He hopes to continue to build on those.
“The goal of any assignment throughout my career has always been to leave things better than I found it, even when I’ve walked into a good situation and I’ve walked into a great situation here,” Bassett said.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.