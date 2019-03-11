Frenship ISD’s new police chief enters district enacting security changes

Bassett was announced as the department’s chief in December of 2018, one year following a high-level lockdown at Frenship High School. Bassett tells KCBD numerous changes had already been made to the district’s security before he took over the job. That includes implementing the Standard Response Protocol from the I Love U Guys Foundation. New signage was also added to campuses to help with any law enforcement response. All campuses also have two-tier entry and check-in systems, as well as camera systems.