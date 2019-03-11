Hundreds of Reagor-Dykes customers still fighting for tags, vehicle registrations

Now, more than seven months later, Howard is not able to get tags or registration for his SUV. Instead, he has to get new paper tags every 30 days. The latest tags expired on March 10 and says he is no longer able to get new ones. “I can’t get a hold of anybody at Reagor-Dykes Auto Group. I don’t know what to do. I know they’re in a lawsuit. But I don’t have a lawyer to jump in and try to get tags on this vehicle and all that stuff.”