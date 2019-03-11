Hundreds of Reagor-Dykes customers still fighting for tags, vehicle registrations

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - As the ongoing bankruptcy hearings for the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group drag into their eighth month, hundreds of customers remain trapped between the auto group and their local tax collector’s office.
Jay Howard traded in his 2012 GMC truck to Reagor-Dykes on July 19, 2018, a week and a half before the auto group filed bankruptcy. “They delivered the vehicle to my home. Did the paperwork and took my truck and left.”
He traded in the truck so his 84-year-old mother could get into the car easier. They learned about Reagor-Dykes Auto Group’s troubles later. “I remember I commented to my mom, ‘I hope that doesn’t involve us in no kind of way.’ And I remember she said, ‘it shouldn’t, you signed the paperwork and things.’ But that was wrong. It did involve us.”
Now, more than seven months later, Howard is not able to get tags or registration for his SUV. Instead, he has to get new paper tags every 30 days. The latest tags expired on March 10 and says he is no longer able to get new ones. “I can’t get a hold of anybody at Reagor-Dykes Auto Group. I don’t know what to do. I know they’re in a lawsuit. But I don’t have a lawyer to jump in and try to get tags on this vehicle and all that stuff.”
Other customers KCBD has spoken with have said it was suggested to them to contact their tax office and pay for the temporary tag themselves.
As for Howard, he’s done with his SUV, and done with the dealership. “I’m not going to mess with it. So, what I’m going to do is take that that vehicle and turn back in. They can come and get it. I’ve already called the bank and told them what was going on with it. I’m not going to pay for something that I have no proof that is mine.”
He’s stuck in limbo for the time being, along with a number of other customers. “You’re stuck with it and there’s not a dang thing in the world that you can do about it. And it’s just frustrating and it’s aggravating.”
