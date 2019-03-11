Luis Miguel announces concert at the United Supermarkets Arena

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - One of the most successful artists in Latin American history is unveiling his 2019 North American Tour dates and they include a Lubbock stop.
Six time Grammy Award winning Mexican singer and Icon, Luis Miguel, will perform at the United Supermarkets Arena on Friday, July 5.
Miguel has been performing for more than 30 years, with over 100 million albums sold across the world. He is known for his versatility, branching across genres like pop, bolero, big band and mariachi. His tours receive multiple awards, including holding the record for highest tour revenue of any Latin artist in history.
Citi is the official presale credit card of the Luis Miguel- 2019 Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday March 12 at 10am local time until Thursday March 14 at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 15 at 10 A.M. at LiveNation.com.
The tour will begin on June 1, in Phoenix, Arizona.
LUIS MIGUEL Tour 2019:
DATE CITY VENUE
Saturday, June 1 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Tuesday, June 4 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
Thursday, June 6 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Saturday, June 8 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Sunday, June 9 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena
Wednesday, June 12 Uniondale, NY Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Friday, June 14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Saturday, June 15 Boston, MA TD Garden
Wednesday, June 19 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Center
Saturday, June 22 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
Sunday, June 23 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
Tuesday, June 25 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Thursday, June 27 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Saturday, June 29 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center
Sunday, June 30 Edinburgh, TX Bert Ogden Arena
Tuesday, July 2 Laredo, TX Sames Auto Arena
Friday, July 5 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena
Saturday, July 6 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center
