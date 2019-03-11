NBC Sports names Chris Beard, Co-National Coach of the Year, Jarrett Culver, First Team All-American

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - NBC Sports released their NCAA Basketball postseason awards selections on Monday morning.
Head Coach Chris Beard was named Co-National Coach of the Year alongside Head Coach Matt Painter of Purdue University. Much of the praise focused on how both coaches were able to transform groups that lost valuable seniors to be winning teams in very tough conferences.
Jarrett Culver was named to the First Team All-America, placing him with the likes of Cassius Winston of Michigan State, who has helped lead his team to a 25-6 record, one spot above Texas Tech in the new AP poll, and RJ Barrett of Duke, who holds an incredible 23.4 points per game this year.
Zion Williamson of Duke was named the NBC Sports 2019 Player of the Year, despite not playing since February 20, when he injured his right knee because of a broken shoe.
