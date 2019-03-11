Red Raiders jump again to 7th in AP Poll

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders advance again to their highest ranking so far.
The AP poll released Monday has the Red Raiders as 7th in the country, just behind Michigan State, who climbed three places.
Texas Tech closed the regular season with a record of 26-5 and 14-4 in conference.
The team that Texas Tech shares the Big 12 Championship title with, Kansas State, sits several spots behind at No. 15, but still up three spots compared to last week, thanks to a win versus Oklahoma, 68-53.
Either Oklahoma or West Virginia will be Tech’s competition in the quarterfinals of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Conference Championship. The game is scheduled for Thursday at 6:00 P.M. and will be aired on ESPN 2.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.