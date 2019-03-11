Texas Tech retailers share in excitement of Big 12 Championship title

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - On Saturday, the Texas Tech Men’s Basketball team became Co-Big 12 Conference Champions.
It’s an honor that took a lot of work in to achieve, an honor that fans have been waiting weeks to see happen, and one that Texas Tech retailers have been eagerly anticipating.
Katie Hartman, the lead buyer at Red Raider Outfitter, said her company has been prepared for the Red Raiders to potentially win the Big 12 Championship for about two weeks now.
Hartman said fans started showing up right after the game to get their apparel and merchandise. She said it takes weeks of work to make sure the products are ready and available for eager fans.
The retailers consider it an honor to help Tech fans celebrate. They say they’re grateful to serve the Tech community in such an exciting time.
“This is a huge deal for us. Our store has been around since 1975, so we’ve really had the opportunity to see so much. But, this is the first time that this has ever happened. We have never won a Big 12 championship for basketball; so, it’s something so special for our team to be able to be here,” Hartman said.
Bradley Whitworth, manager at Cardinal’s Sport Center, said the excitement of making it to the Elite Eight last year was awesome. He said winning a Big 12 Championship is even more exciting, because it has never happened before.
“It really is just a boost for the whole community, Lubbock, and then obviously Texas Tech University. But, everybody gets behind them and it’s going to be an exciting rest of March,” Whitworth said.
Whitworth said these achievements are not just experienced on the court, but throughout the community.
“It’s huge, obviously, the apparel getting here is our job, and then it’s out of our hands at that point. But, it’s a huge boost for retailers, for Lubbock, for Texas Tech. So, as a Tech retailer, we love games like this because it really does boost sales and the economy in Lubbock,” Whitworth said.
Hartman said this is history being made.
“And it’s not over yet, that’s the great thing. We still have potentially another month of this. I think everybody is ready to just keep this train going and just support this team all the way through,” Hartman said.
Steve Massengale, owner of the Matador, said this is just one step along this journey we are going to see over the next few weeks as we work ourselves into March Madness.
