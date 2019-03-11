TxDOT to update lights along I-27 from Lubbock to Hale Center

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation will begin a $1.6 million project on Wednesday to update lighting along Interstate 27 from FM 2641 to East 1st Street in Hale Center.
The project is expected to last several months and will include replacing underground conduits, drill shafts, pouring concrete and update some of the lighting, acording to a TxDOT news release.
Most of the work will be off of the mainlanes, so drivers should expect mainlane shoulder, ramp and frontage road closures. Work is expected to wrap up around late-September.
Anyone driving around the area is asked to remain alert and drive with caution.
