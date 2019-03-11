Voice of Hope: allegations similar to R. Kelly seen in West Texas

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Interest has been renewed in decades of accusations of inappropriate encounters with teenagers and young women after a documentary series brought to light allegation of sexual misconduct by singer R. Kelly.
Leslie Timmons, the education director for Voice of Hope Rape Crisis Center said the same kind of sexual assault is a reality in West Texas.
“It’s really a classic abuse case where he grooms his victims with praise and promises of a music career,” Timmons said. “It quickly turns into a sexual violence situation where his victims are threatened. They’re abused daily, they’re isolated.”
Timmons said the media is helpful in bringing to light stories of celebrity abusers and survivors, but she said these situations also happen in Lubbock.
“The clients that we see, it’s the same situation. They know their abuser, many times they are brainwashed. They have a connection to their abuser,” Timmons said. “It only takes 21 days for abuse like this to turn into brainwashing, manipulation and coercion.”
Timmons said victims are sucked into relationships, searching for love, companionship and a connection. She said they are groomed with promises of a beautiful life together and a relationship. But, she said it quickly turns into an abusive relationship they cannot find their way out of.
Timmons said Voice of Hope assisted on 396 cases in 2018, and 462 cases in 2017. She said sexual assault is highly under-reported, so those numbers are probably only about a third of the cases that actually happen.
Timmons said young girls and teenagers are more vulnerable and can be easily manipulated. She said last year 34% of victims assisted by Voice of Hope were 17 and younger.
Timmons said there are things to look out for as a warning sign that you may be entering a sexually violent relationship.
“If you’re in a relationship, or the beginning phases of a relationship and you can see somebody wants to know exactly what you’re doing at all times. If they’re starting to try to control your activities, or trying to isolate you from family members, or friends, or activities you’re involved in, that’s a big red flag,” Timmons said.
Timmons said any kind of power differential is a red flag.
“That’s what happened in R. Kelly, he was always in relationships with girls that were much younger than him,” Timmons said.
Timmons said there is no reason an adult man should be in a relationship of any kind with a teenager.
If you are a victim of sexual abuse, you’re encouraged to contact the Voice of Hope 24-hour hotline at (806) 763-7273.
