Accused radio DJ stalker indicted by grand jury

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock man accused of stalking a local radio DJ was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday.
Chad Edward Joyce, 31, was indicted on a count of burglary of a habitation, as well as burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit other felonies.
Joyce was first brought to Police attention following a series of actions that left 104.9 The Beat radio DJ Amy Olivares feeling afraid for her safety.
He was arrested in January when he was stopped after driving past Olivares’ home multiple times while an officer was there.
Olivares told KCBD in February what started with flowers and coffee from a listener, quickly evolved to occasions where he sent her photos of her sleeping from her window.
PREVIOUS STORY: Radio DJ victim of stalker who broke into her house, took photos
According to the Police report, an officer met with Olivares to discuss her stalker. Joyce had tried to approach Olivares using two different personalities: “CJ”, via Snapchat and “James”, via text message. According to the report, it seems Joyce--acting as “CJ,”--would message her and bring her coffee at work, while Joyce--acting as “James,”--would break into her home.
While speaking with the officer, Joyce messaged Olivares multiple times about the police presence, fearing arrest.
Now believing that Joyce was watching the house, Olivares and the officer gave the appearance of leaving, keeping her car in the driveway to convince Joyce that she was home alone.
Joyce continued to message Olivares, stating he was close by, but saw police cars moving in the area and did not want to stop. As officers were shifting locations, they spotted Joyce in his car passing by Olivares’ home. The report states that Joyce was stopped and arrested.
After being read his rights, Joyce stated he was driving around to calm down from a fight with his father. Police noted he had passed that area four times that day. They also noted Joyce’s address placed him living in Northwest Lubbock, several miles from where he was stopped.
While making the arrest, officers contacted Olivares and had her call “James,” and then call “CJ.” Joyce’s phone responded to both contacts.
Joyce is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $60,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.