Children’s Home of Lubbock brings Olympic gold medalist figure skater to the South Plains

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Children’s Home of Lubbock invites you to ‘An Evening with Scott Hamilton’ on March 23 at the Overton Hotel & Conference Center.
Scott Hamilton is an Olympic figure skating champion who has overcome obstacles to earn 70 titles, awards and honors including the induction into the United States Olympic Hall of Fame.
Hamilton was adopted as a child and has now added to his own family, two adopted children from Haiti.
He overcame a debilitating childhood illness, and as an adult, beat cancer.
The Children’s Home of Lubbock will bring Hamilton to the South Plains as part of its 65th anniversary spring fundraiser.
All proceeds will be used to support the work of The Children’s Home in caring for abused and neglected children and providing care and support to help reunite broken families.
The event will include dinner and begin at 6:30 p.m. on March 23rd at the Overton Hotel and Conference Center.
You can also call Cindy Stephens at 806-762-0481 ext. 211.
