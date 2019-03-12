Consider This: You spoke, Governor Abbott listened

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Last summer and fall I was very critical of Texas Governor Greg Abbott and several of the Texas Tech regents over their firing of Chancellor Bob Duncan and failure to fully support a Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine.
Many of you also let the governor and board of regents know your feelings via phone calls and emails.
Last week, by appointing not one but two outstanding Lubbock citizens to the Tech Board of Regents, Governor Abbott let loyal Texas Tech supporters know he has heard our voices.
Mark Griffin and Dusty Womble, both Tech grads and Lubbockites, will be outstanding additions to the Board of Regents.They are joined by Ginger Kerrick of Webster, another Texas Tech graduate.
These three individuals bring unique perspectives to the Board of Regents.
Consider this … I applaud Governor Greg Abbott for appointing to Tech’s Board of Regents some of its very best and most successful graduates to direct the future course of the university.
With new regent appointees, legislative clout and a conference basketball championship, the future looks bright for the Red and Black.
