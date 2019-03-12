Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us,
This morning on Daybreak Today, wet weather will stay in the South Plains, at least until early Wednesday morning.
- Severe weather is expected around the area starting Tuesday night and going into early Wednesday morning. Increased potential for severe storms is expected, which has a small chance of hail and a large chance of thunderstorms.
- Once the rain clears out high winds are expected, with sustained wind speeds of nearly 50 mph.
- Today and tomorrow are designated as First Alert Weather Days. Read here for more information: Storms, high winds expected through Wednesday
A Tuesday night shooting has left one person hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. That person is said to be in the hospital with moderate injuries.
- Police were called to 37th Street and Ironton Avenue after someone reported hearing gunshots in the area.
- The victim was taken to a local hospital and is said to have gone through surgery to treat the wound. Authorities report this was not self-inflicted.
- More details will be updated here: Person shot in head Monday night, moderate injuries reported
TxDOT will begin a $1.6 million lighting project along Interstate 27 from FM 2641 to Hale Center on Wednesday.
- The project is expected to end in late-September and will mostly affect mainlaine shoulders, ramps and frontage roads.
- Drivers who are around the area are asked to proceed with caution.
- Read more here: TxDOT to update lights along I-27 from Lubbock to Hale Center
