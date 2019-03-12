FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms, high winds continue across the region through Wednesday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The First Alert Forecast Team is continuing First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday’s First Alert Weather Day was designated due to the potential for severe thunderstorms late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning.
A strong low pressure system and Pacific cold front will race across the South Plains late Tuesday evening continuing through the overnight hours Wednesday.
This line of thunderstorms could produce strong wind gusts over 70 mph, hail and isolated tornadoes.
This squall line setup will quickly push to the east during the overnight hours tonight.
Behind the storm system, A First Alert Weather Day has been designated for Wednesday.
Strong sustained winds of 40 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph can be expected Wednesday. This could promote areas of blowing dust and dangerous travel conditions. Low visibility may occur. Property damage and power outages may become an issue as strong winds develop Wednesday.
Before that happens, we can expect a good chance of rain in the forecast through Tuesday night.
Cloudy skies are expected Tuesday with highs holding in the 50’s. A few locations could warm into the 60’s. Dense fog and areas of drizzle are possible throughout the day.
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. This activity could produce lightning, brief heavy downpours and small hail. The main show is expected after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Very windy weather follows on Wednesday with wind gusts up to 60 mph possible and blowing dust in the forecast.
We dry out and become colder Thursday and Friday with lower wind speeds to close out the work week.
