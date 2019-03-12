Flying Queens preparing for NAIA National Tournament

BILLINGS, MT (KCBD) -The Wayland Baptist Flying Queens are seeded second in their quadrant of the NAIA Division I Women’s National Championship that tips off in Billings, Montana this week.
The Flying Queens (28-5) face William Jessup of California (20-10) 11:45am Thursday.
With Spring Break underway and snow in the Montana area, the Flying Queens are already there and practiced Monday afternoon. Head Coach Alesha Ellis is glad to be there early.
“I think everything is right on track. The girls are getting climatized to all of this. It’s good to get here a little bit sooner just so we can get our feet under us. I feel like that girls have responded well to everything. Their energy is high in practice, which is always a good sign.”
The SAC Tournament Champion, Wayland Baptist is in the National Tourney for the 26th time while this is the first appearance for William Jessup. Flying Queens Deborah VanDijk knows having been there before is an advantage.
“We have been here two years before. The team we are playing actually hasn’t been here so we’re veterans. We are coming in with a lot of positive energy. We know they are a really good team. They come from a really good conference so we know their potential is awesome. We are just really excited for Thursday.”
Good Luck to the Flying Queens
