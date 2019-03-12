Joyland closed tomorrow due to inclement weather

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Joyland Amusement Park is open for its 47th season with more than 30 rides and the new Sandstorm roller coaster is coming this summer. However, spring breakers will have to put off the fun on Wednesday, March 13 because of the extreme high winds.
Once the winds calm down, Joyland will be open for spring break Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The rest of the season, they will be open every Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. through May 28, then Tuesday through Sunday until August 11, then weekends until Sept. 15.
Go to www.joylandpark.com for more information and special offers.
