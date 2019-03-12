LCU women & men make NCAA Division II national tournament

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - After winning their Third Heartland Conference Tournament Championships, the Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaps (26-5) are the 3rd seed in the South Central Regional of the NCAA Tournament.
The Lady Chaps will face Tarleton State 9:30 p.m. Central Time Friday March 15 in Grand Junction, Colorado.
The LCU men made it into the Big Dance and are the 6th seed in the South Central Regional. The Chaps (20-9) face Colorado School of Mines (25-5) 7:30 p.m. Friday March 15 in Austin.
We wish the LCU Women and Men good luck in the National Tournament
