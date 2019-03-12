Muleshoe children killed in crash along I-20 east of Abilene

EASTLAND, TX (KCBD) - A fatal crash along Interstate 20 just outside of Eastland has killed a 9-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy from Muleshoe on their spring break from school.
The children, identified as 9-year-old Victoria Lopez and 10-year-old Rey David Lopez, were riding in the back of a 2002 Ford Expedition when the driver, 57-year-old Erica Olvera, lost control and veered into the median, hitting a safety cable.
Neither of the children were wearing seat belts, and were thrown from the vehicle. Victoria Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene. Rey Lopez died at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.
A third passenger, 13-year-old Casandra Lopez, also of Muleshoe, was taken to the Eastland Memorial Hospital along with Olvera. Both were wearing seat belts and were reported to have minor injuries.
A DPS report says road conditions were clear and dry. The bodies of the two children were taken to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office in Fort Worth.
Muleshoe ISD is listed as being on spring break until March 15.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.