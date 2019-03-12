Person shot in head Monday night, moderate injuries reported

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a shooting near the 6100 block of 37th Street where a person was found with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police were called around 9 p.m. to 37th Street and Ironton Avenue after the incident was reported. EMS took the victim to the hospital where that person is recovering from moderate injuries.
Authorities report the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.
At this time there is no word on if any arrests were made but police continue to investigate this situation. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.