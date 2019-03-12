Plainview/Hale County Crimestoppers offer reward for info on two thieves

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Plainview and Hale County Crimestoppers are on the hunt for two people caught on camera at Beall’s in Plainview.
According to the Crimestoppers Facebook page, On February 9, the man and woman were spotted by security cameras taking several items of clothing from the store.
The woman is described as Hispanic with light skin, about 5 feet, 2 inches tall with long brown hair and glasses.
The man is also Hispanic, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, around 170 pounds with bun style hair.
The suspects left the store in a small white colored vehicle and the back window appeared to have been broken out.
Crimestoppers is offering a reward of $250 for information leading to their arrest and indictment.
