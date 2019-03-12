Red Raider Basketball lands 4-star recruit Terrence Shannon

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Fresh off earning a share of the Big 12 Championship for the first time ever, the Texas Tech Red Raiders landed another big recruit as 4-star forward Terrence Shannon announced on Twitter he’s going to be a Red Raider.
The 6-5 Shannon, from IMG Academy in Florida, is ranked as the 57th overall player in the country. He chose Texas Tech over DePaul, Florida State, Georgetown, UCONN, Illinois, Louisville and Wake Forest.
He joins a strong 2019 recruiting class for the Red Raiders that includes four-star Jahmius Ramsey, who helped Duncanville win the Class 6A State Championship Saturday.
