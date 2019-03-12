Search warrants against Dowless in NC-9 investigation to be released

RALEIGH, NC (WBTV) - A Wake County judge has ordered three search warrants executed in connection with the state criminal investigation into North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District be unsealed.
Judge Paul Ridgeway ordered the three warrants--executed between December 2018 and January 2019--be unsealed in an order entered Tuesday.
The warrants, which were first uncovered by WBTV in February, were executed by investigators with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and sealed at the request of Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman, who is handling the state prosecution of the case.
The warrants sought banking and phone records related to Dowless, who worked for Republican Mark Harris in the 2018 election.
Dowless was indicted in late February on election-related charges stemming from the 2016 general election and 2018 primary.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted unanimously to hold a new election in late February at the abrupt end of a four-day hearing into voting irregularities in the district, specifically in Bladen and Robeson Counties.
WBTV and a coalition of more than a dozen media outlets took legal action last week to unseal the three search warrants, which had previously been secret.
On Tuesday, a Superior Court judge ruled the warrants be unsealed, stating “The arguments in favor of public access outweigh the need for sealing.”
The documents are expected to be released as soon as Wednesday.
