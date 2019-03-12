South Plains College women & men make national tournament

LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) - Led by Head Coach Cayla Petree, who was named the WJCAC Co-Coach of the Year, the South Plains College Lady Texans earned an at large bid into the NJCAA Women’s Basketball National Tournament. The Lady Texans (28-4) earns a No. 10 National seed facing No. 23 Harford College 4 p.m. Monday March 18 at the Rip Griffin Center at Lubbock Christian University.
The Lady Texans earned one of eight at-large bids into the 24 team field.
Lady Texan Gabby Green was named the WJCAC Most Valuable Player and the Region V Player of the year on Monday.
The South Plains College Texans earned a No. 2 National Seed to the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas. The Texans (26-5) face the winner of No. 15 Trinity Valley/No. 18 Shelton State Tuesday March 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Texan Gage Prim was named the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player and the Region V Player of the Year Monday.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.